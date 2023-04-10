Rodriguez (oblique) is throwing from 75 feet away, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez began a throwing program in the early part of April as he recovers from the oblique strain that has sidelined him since before the season. The left-hander will hopefully start throwing bullpen sessions soon, and then likely will need to make a handful of rehab appearances before joining the bullpen in the early part of May.
