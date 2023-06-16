Rodriguez (shoulder) is throwing a simulated game Friday at Fenway Park, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It'll be a big step forward in Rodriguez's recovery from a bout of left shoulder inflammation, which has kept him sidelined since June 1. He could feasibly return to the Red Sox bullpen by early next week, but he has struggled in limited action this year and figures to be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated.