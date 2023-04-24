Rodriguez (oblique) threw a bullpen session Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez has thrown two bullpen sessions over the last few days and appears to be nearing a rehab assignment. He's been on the 15-day injured list since suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain on March 18 and remains without a firm timetable for a return.
