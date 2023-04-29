Rodriguez (oblique) threw a bullpen session Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was positive about the results and said Rodriguez will next throw live batting practice. The reliever opened the season on the 15-day injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Throws another side session•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Begins throwing•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Begins season on IL•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Still no timetable for return•