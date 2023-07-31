Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right hip inflammation.
Rodriguez had a streak of six straight appearances without giving up a run, striking out nine over seven innings across that stretch. Joe Jacques was recalled to take Rodriguez's place in the bullpen.
