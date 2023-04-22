Boston manger Alex Cora said Rodriguez (oblique) threw a bullpen session in Fort Myers (Fla.) on Friday.
Rodriguez has been working his way back from the injury, first throwing off flat ground in early April followed by playing catch up to 75 feet. Presumably, Rodriguez will begin a rehab assignment soon and a May return is likely.
