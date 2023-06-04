Rodriguez is currently being evaluated for a biceps injury he suffered while warming up for Saturday's game against the Rays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Rodriguez was preparing to enter the second game of a doubleheader against the Rays before feeling "something" in his left bicep. The left-hander should be considered day-to-day with a status report likely to come before Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay.
