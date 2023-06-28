Rodriguez (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Rodriguez will pitch on the road against Double-A New Hampshire. The left-hander has made three total rehab appearances while recovering from his left shoulder inflammation, and if things go well Thursday there's a chance he could rejoin the Boston bullpen over the weekend.
