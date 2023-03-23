Rodriguez (oblique) is not expected to be placed on the 60-day injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez will need an IL stint after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, but he's already reported improvement so the Red Sox don't want to rule him out for two months. It will probably still be a little while before a clear timetable is known, though.
