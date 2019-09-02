The Red Sox outrighted Curletta to Double-A Portland on Sunday.

Boston scooped Curletta off waivers from Seattle in May and assigned him to Portland, where he slashed .205/.317/.352 across 369 plate appearances. Needless to say, the Red Sox were expecting better from a 25-year-old, first-base-only player who was repeating the Double-A level for the third straight year.

