Red Sox's Joey Curletta: Outrighted to Double-A
The Red Sox outrighted Curletta to Double-A Portland on Sunday.
Boston scooped Curletta off waivers from Seattle in May and assigned him to Portland, where he slashed .205/.317/.352 across 369 plate appearances. Needless to say, the Red Sox were expecting better from a 25-year-old, first-base-only player who was repeating the Double-A level for the third straight year.
