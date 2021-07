Mieses was placed on the temporary inactive list Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Mieses is slated to play for the Dominican Republic during the Olympics, so he'll be away from Triple-A Worcester for several weeks. The 26-year-old has slashed .281/.368/.611 with 15 home runs, 35 RBI and 31 runs in the minors this year, and he should return to the Triple-A club once the Olympics are over.