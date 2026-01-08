Oviedo signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

A lat strain prevented Oviedo from making his first appearance of 2025 until August, at which point he turned in a 3.57 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 40.1 innings in nine starts with the Pirates. After being traded to Boston in December, the 27-year-old will take in a $700,000 raise from his new club and look to win a spot in the Sox's rotation during spring training.