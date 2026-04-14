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The Red Sox transferred Oviedo (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The moves frees up a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Jack Anderson. Oviedo was diagnosed with a flexor strain last week and will remain shut down from throwing for another five weeks, so the transaction doesn't alter his timetable.

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