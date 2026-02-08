Oviedo's fastball improved significantly upon his return from elbow surgery in 2025, Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports.

Surface indicators aren't particularly kind to Oviedo, but the Red Sox took a deeper dive and liked the direction of the right-hander's fastball. Prior to undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in 2024, Oviedo had a decent-enough campaign over 177.2 innings for the Pirates in 2023. That's when he finished 11th in MLB with a plus-11 Run Value on his slider. His fastball, however, was at the other end of the spectrum, minus-10 (178th out of 179 qualified starters). Oviedo's four-seamer had respectable velocity (96 mph) but poor vertical movement. Upon his return in 2025, both metrics showed significant improvement. The pitch that allowed a .275 batting average and .465 slugging percentage in 2023 dropped to .149/.383, while its Whiff rate climbed from 18.5 percent to 31.3. Its Stuff+ metric rose from 82 in 2023 to 115 last year. The Red Sox believe they're getting in on Oviedo at the right time, but it's important to note the small sample size in 2025 -- just 40.1 innings -- and that Oviedo's already troublesome walk rate (4.2 BB/9 in 2023) ticked higher to 5.1 in 2025.