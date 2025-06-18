The Red Sox reinstated Garcia (knee) from Single-A Salem's 60-day injured list June 10 and assigned him to High-A Greenville.

Garcia has played in five games since joining Greenville, making three starts at catcher while going 5-for-18 with a double and three walks. While playing with Salem in 2024, Garcia sustained a knee injury May 1 that required season-ending surgery. He was held out of action for just over a year before he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 20. The 20-year-old backstop slashed .316/.333/.632 with three home runs in 12 games in the FCL before he was cleared to join Greenville.