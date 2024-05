Single-A Salem placed Garcia on its full-season injured list Wednesday after he was carted off the field in a May 1 game with a "significant knee injury" that will require surgery, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The knee injury is a big setback in the development of Garcia, a 19-year-old catching prospect. Garcia had gotten off to a hot start to the Carolina League season before suffering the injury, slashing .385/.467/.596 with two home runs and five RBI over 60 plate appearances.