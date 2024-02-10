Schreiber arrived at Fenway South in Fort Myers (Fla.) early and has been working out since Jan. 11, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Schreiber missed nearly two months last season with a shoulder strain and is motivated to get the arm in shape for the regular season. "I feel great," he said. "I'm fully healthy. I wanted to get down here early and get started building up." The right-hander earned the trust of Boston manager Alex Cora during the 2022 season (2.22 ERA, eight saves) and was leaned for high-leverage situations when healthy last season.