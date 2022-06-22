Schreiber gave up a hit before recording the final out of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers to record his second save of the season.

Matt Strahm got the call to begin the ninth inning with Boston protecting a two-run lead, but after Jonathan Schoop led off the frame with a solo shot, the lefty wasn't given the chance to earn the save, getting the hook with two outs and right-handed hitters Javier Baez and Miguel Cabrera waiting. Schreiber has reeled off 10 straight scoreless appearances while establishing himself as a high-leverage option for the Red Sox, posting a 1.04 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings over that stretch with seven holds, but he still remains behind Tanner Houck and Strahm in the pecking order for saves.