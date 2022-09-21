Schreiber picked up the save Tuesday in Cincinnati, tossing two-thirds of an inning in a 5-3 win.

Schreiber entered the game in the ninth inning with one out and the bases loaded and Boston leading 5-2. He allowed a sacrifice fly and then induced a groundout to end the game. It was his eighth save of the season and third in September. The 28-year-old has not allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings, spanning 11 innings while allowing just seven baserunners. He continues to be in the mix for save chances for the Red Sox.