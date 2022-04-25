The Red Sox called up Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
With pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford ineligible to compete in the Red Sox's four-game series in Toronto that begins Monday due to their statuses as unvaccinated players, Schreiber and Tyler Danish were summoned from Worcester to provide reinforcement out of the bullpen. Once the series comes to an end, Schreiber will more than likely be outrighted off the 40-man roster and sent back to Triple-A.
