Schreiber allowed one run on three hits and one walk over one inning in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

Boston manager Alex Cora surprisingly removed starter Corey Kluber after five innings and 67 pitches, turning the game over to a bullpen that's been good early in the season. Schreiber allowed a couple of quick hits, before the Red Sox were caught off guard by a safety-squeeze bunt single that produced the first run off the reliever in three outings. Schreiber, who posted a 2.22 ERA last season, is a key middle-man in Boston's bullpen