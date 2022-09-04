Schreiber picked up the save Saturday against the Rangers. He struck out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

Matt Barnes allowed singles to three of the first four batters he faced to open the ninth, prompting manager Alex Cora to make the switch to Schreiber, who got out of the jam on six pitches. Garrett Whitlock had previously worked the seventh and eighth innings. Schreiber has established himself as a key part of the late-inning mix in Boston (2.15 ERA) and could eventually separate himself from the pack.