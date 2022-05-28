Schreiber allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 12-8 loss to Baltimore.

Schreiber, who has pitched well out of the bullpen, was caught up in a meltdown. He and three other relievers combined to allow 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks over the final three innings, yet Schreiber was credited with a hold. The Red Sox have blown 12 of 20 save chances and the staff owns a 5.40 ERA in eighth inning or later.