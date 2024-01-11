Schreiber signed a one-year, $1.175 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Schreiber impressed during his first full season with Boston in 2022 and got off to a hot start last season as well. However, the 29-year-old righty injured his shoulder in May and wasn't quite the same when he came back in late July, recording a 4.85 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 29.2 innings post-injury. Schreiber may still be an option for Boston in high-leverage situations this season, but his reliability remains questionable.