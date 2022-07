Schreiber struck out one batter over 1.2 perfect innings and earned a save over the Rays on Sunday.

Schreiber got some extra insurance from Boston's lineup in the eighth inning but he had no issue finishing off the 4-0 victory. He's riding a 14.2-inning scoreless streak since the start of June, lowering his season ERA to 0.66 with a 32:6 K:BB across 28 appearances. Monday's save was his third of the year and first since June 21.