Schreiber earned the save Sunday, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 win over Texas.

Schreiber ran the count full on two of the three hitters he faced but closed the door on Texas without anyone reaching base. It was his seventh save on the season and third since Aug. 27. Boston may not have a set closer at the moment but Schreiber and his 2.11 ERA and 0.89 WHIP is certainly someone manager Alex Cora trusts in important situations. The 28-year-old will likely continue to get a fair amount of save opportunities over the final month.