Schreiber was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old was demoted to Worcester last week but will return to Boston with Rich Hill (undisclosed) landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Schreiber has appeared in two big-league games this season and has delivered 2.1 scoreless innings.
