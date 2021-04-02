Schreiber was outrighted to the Red Sox's alternate training site Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by Boston earlier in the week and will remain in the organization after clearing waivers. Schreiber appeared in 15 games for the Tigers last season and had a6.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings.
