Schreiber (shoulder) threw up to 75 feet on June 9, MLB.com reports.
Schreiber will continue with a daily progression of flat-ground work until he is cleared to throw off a mound. He has been sidelined for nearly a month with a right teres major strain and looks to be at least a couple weeks away from a return.
