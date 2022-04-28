Schreiber pitched a scoreless eighth inning during Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one and didn't record a walk.

Schreiber and Tyler Danish were both called up from Triple-A Worcester on Monday to replace Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, who are ineligible to compete in the Red Sox's current four-game series in Toronto due to their statuses as unvaccinated players. It was Schreiber's first MLB outing of the season and just his second since 2020.