Schreiber (1-0) got the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over an inning of work.

Schreiber entered to pitch the 10th and loaded the bases after two batters. He allowed a run to score on a sacrifice fly before a second crossed the plate on a groundout to the shortstop. He was bailed out with a win after the Red Sox scored three in the bottom of the inning to walk off with a win. Schreiber had put together five scoreless outings before Tuesday and now sits at a 2.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a 12:6 K:BB over nine innings.