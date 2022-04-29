Schreiber was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Schreiber was promoted Monday and made two appearances during the four-game series in Toronto, and he allowed one hit with one strikeout and zero walks across 2.1 scoreless frames. The 28-year-old will head back to the Triple-A level for now but could rejoin Boston later in the season.

More News