Schreiber was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Schreiber was promoted Monday and made two appearances during the four-game series in Toronto, and he allowed one hit with one strikeout and zero walks across 2.1 scoreless frames. The 28-year-old will head back to the Triple-A level for now but could rejoin Boston later in the season.
