Schreiber struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn a hold in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Angels.

Schreiber was part of a resurgent Boston relief crew that limited the Angels to one hit over the final four innings. This was Schreiber's fourth consecutive scoreless appearance following an outing May 27, in which he was part of one the team's epic bullpen meltdowns. Other than that one outing, Schreiber has pitched well, posting a 1.08 ERA and 0.66 WHIP with 18 strikeouts and three walks over 16.2 innings.