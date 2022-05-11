Schreiber notched a save Tuesday after he pitched two perfect innings, striking out three batters in the 9-4 win over the Braves.

Schreiber entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Red Sox held a 6-4 lead, striking out one batter before returning the next inning and punching out two more on the way to his first career save. The 28-year-old has pitched 6.1 scoreless innings with a 0.47 WHIP and six strikeouts this season with the Red Sox while alternating between the big-leagues and Triple-A Worcester. His high level of production could lead to more opportunities out of the bullpen moving forward.