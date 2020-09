Arauz went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Braves.

The 22-year-old waited until the final plate appearance of his debut season to hit his first career homer. He ends the campaign with a .250/.325/.319 slash line in 80 plate appearances. A Rule 5 pick last December, Arauz figures to head back to the minors next season to continue his development now that the Red Sox have secured his services long term.