Arauz suffered an elbow injury during Tuesday's game at Triple-A Worcester, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports.

Arauz was sent to the minors May 17, and he's hit .206 with four home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs in 39 games since joining Triple-A Worcester. The 22-year-old said that he could miss a week or two due to the injury, so he could spend time on the 7-day minor-league injured list while he recovers.