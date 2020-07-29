The Red Sox intend to remove Lucroy from their 40-man and active 30-man rosters prior to Wednesday's game against the Mets, Chad Jennings and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

The transaction hasn't been announced, but Lucroy will likely be designated for assignment or given his outright release as the Red Sox look to clear room on the roster for pitcher Chris Mazza. Though Lucroy broke summer camp with the big club, he was the clear No. 3 catcher behind Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki and appeared in just one of Boston's first five contests.