Lucroy cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Red Sox's alternate training site Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The veteran catcher was designated for assignment earlier in the week but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Lucroy did not appear in a game during the first week of the season but will continue to provide catching depth in the 60-player pool.
