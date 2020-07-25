Lucroy entered Friday's blowout win over the Orioles late and caught the final two innings.
Christian Vazquez is the primary starter at catcher, but the battle of the backups -- Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki -- was not clear. Seeing Lucroy enter Friday's game could be a sign that manager Ron Roenicke favors Lucroy instead of Plawecki.
