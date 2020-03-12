Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Gets timing down

Lucroy went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Rays.

Lucroy is catching regularly after he was signed during the early days of spring training. He's hit safely in four of his last six at-bats after a 2-for-14 start in the Grapefruit League. "Yeah, I'm seeing the ball good and I've been able to see the ball deep and I've been able to put good swings on it and make good decisions," Lucroy told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "I'm definitely feeling a lot better." Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki (.474) are competing to back up starter Christian Vazquez.