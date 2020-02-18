Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Lands deal with Boston
Lucroy agreed Tuesday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
As he heads to Boston, Lucroy will find a familiar face in interim skipper Ron Roenicke, who previously managed the backstop in Milwaukee from 2011 and 2015. Lucroy is well removed from his prime years with the Brewers, but his skills as a pitch framer and ability to take a walk could be enough for him to beat out Kevin Plawecki for backup duties behind No. 1 catcher Christian Vazquez. Heyman notes that Lucroy underwent a disc replacement procedure for his neck early in the offseason, but the 33-year-old will report to camp at 100 percent health.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...