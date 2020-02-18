Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Lands deal with Boston

Lucroy agreed Tuesday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

As he heads to Boston, Lucroy will find a familiar face in interim skipper Ron Roenicke, who previously managed the backstop in Milwaukee from 2011 and 2015. Lucroy is well removed from his prime years with the Brewers, but his skills as a pitch framer and ability to take a walk could be enough for him to beat out Kevin Plawecki for backup duties behind No. 1 catcher Christian Vazquez. Heyman notes that Lucroy underwent a disc replacement procedure for his neck early in the offseason, but the 33-year-old will report to camp at 100 percent health.