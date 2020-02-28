Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Serves as DH
Lucroy made his spring debut Thursday, substituting for designated hitter J.D. Martinez and going 1-for-2 in a loss to Phillies.
Lucroy wasted no time making an impact, as he connected on a pinch-hit double off the replica Green Monster in the bottom of the seventh inning. He and Kevin Plawecki are competing to back up starter Christian Vazquez. Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke envisions Lucroy seeing his first game behind the plate this weekend, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Entering his age-34 season, Lucroy is no longer viewed as a primary catcher.
