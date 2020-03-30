Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Team may keep three catchers

The Red Sox will have the flexibility to keep both Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki if MLB expands rosters from 26 to 29 players for the first month of an abbreviated season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The two catchers are locked in a roster-spot battle to back up starter Christian Vazquez, but each could be carried if the rosters are temporarily expanded as expected. The freedom to keep three catchers is something upon which interim manager Ron Roenicke went back-and-forth. With the expanded rosters, he'll have a free month of regular-season competition to evaluate which is the better fit. From a batting perspective, neither Lucroy (6-for-20, .300) nor Plawecki (9-for-19, .474) separated himself from the other during spring training.