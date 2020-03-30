Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Team may keep three catchers
The Red Sox will have the flexibility to keep both Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki if MLB expands rosters from 26 to 29 players for the first month of an abbreviated season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The two catchers are locked in a roster-spot battle to back up starter Christian Vazquez, but each could be carried if the rosters are temporarily expanded as expected. The freedom to keep three catchers is something upon which interim manager Ron Roenicke went back-and-forth. With the expanded rosters, he'll have a free month of regular-season competition to evaluate which is the better fit. From a batting perspective, neither Lucroy (6-for-20, .300) nor Plawecki (9-for-19, .474) separated himself from the other during spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...