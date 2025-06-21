Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Hicks (toe) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and has "a good chance" of joining the team Friday Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Hicks has been on the shelf since June 3 due to right big toe inflammation, but he's expected to begin a rehab assignment before hopefully joining the big-league club Friday. Hicks was traded to Boston as part of the Rafael Devers deal after logging a 6.47 ERA in 48.2 innings with the Giants this season.