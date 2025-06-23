Hicks (toe) retired two of the six batters he faced and allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk in his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Worcester.

Sunday's appearance marked Hicks' organizational debut, after the Giants placed him on the 15-day injured list June 3 before trading him to the Red Sox two weeks later. The right-hander didn't look sharp in his return to game action, as he needed 23 pitches (10 strikes) to record two outs and sported a fastball that averaged 95.5 miles per hour, about two ticks below his season average with the Giants. Boston manager Alex Cora previously said that Hicks was on track to return from the IL next weekend, though the 28-year-old's activation could be delayed if he's unable to show much improvement in his next rehab appearance.