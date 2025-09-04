The Red Sox will place Hicks on the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Arizona with a right shoulder injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hicks gave up four runs while recording just one out in an appearance Wednesday versus the Guardians and holds an 8.20 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 18.2 innings during his time with the Red Sox. He would be eligible for activation Sept. 19, but between the nature of the injury and Hicks' struggles, his season could be over.