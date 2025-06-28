Hicks (toe) could be activated from the 15-day injured list in the next couple of days, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hicks was roughed up in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester this past Sunday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He rebounded Friday by tossing one scoreless inning and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. He was part of the Giants' trade package to acquire Rafael Devers in mid-June, and Hicks is expected to be a regular contributor to the Red Sox's bullpen once he fully recovers from right big toe inflammation.