Red Sox's Jordan Weems: Re-signs with Red Sox

Weems agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Weems will stick in the Red Sox's minor-league system as he continues his conversion to pitcher. After compiling an unremarkable .207/.306/.262 line through his first six minor-league seasons, the 24-year-old decided to make the switch to pitcher. He posted a 4.10 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 52.2 innings across multiple minor-league levels this season, and will look to continue his climb to the majors next year.