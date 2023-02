Alfaro has yet to report to spring training due to visa issues, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's not ideal since Alfaro is competing for a roster spot, but he should be in camp before long. The 29-year-old inked a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in January after hitting .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances for the Padres last season. He's competing with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong for at-bats at catcher.