Alfaro has a March 25 upward mobility clause in his minor-league contract with the Red Sox which would allow him to sign a major-league deal elsewhere if Boston is unwilling to give him one, Chris Cotillo of the Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox seem likely to keep Alfaro around, whether that's as Reese McGuire's backup or as a third catcher along with McGuire and Connor Wong. Alfaro can also play first base and the corner outfield spots in a pinch, which helps his chances of sticking on the roster.